Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Forces Command Emblem Explained

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by David Grim 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    An animated explanation of the history and significance of delta symbol and the United States Space Force Combat Forces Command (CFC) emblem. Combat Forces Command, with headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is a Field Command reporting to Headquarters, U.S. Space Force at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. CFC generates combat-ready space power for America. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987100
    VIRIN: 251119-F-WA228-5070
    Filename: DOD_111390183
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Forces Command Emblem Explained, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFC
    emblem
    United States Space Force;
    Space Operations Command
    Delta Symbol
    Combat Forces Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download