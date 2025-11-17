An animated explanation of the history and significance of delta symbol and the United States Space Force Combat Forces Command (CFC) emblem. Combat Forces Command, with headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is a Field Command reporting to Headquarters, U.S. Space Force at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. CFC generates combat-ready space power for America. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|987100
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-WA228-5070
|Filename:
|DOD_111390183
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Forces Command Emblem Explained, by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.