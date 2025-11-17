Combat Forces Command Emblem Explained

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An animated explanation of the history and significance of delta symbol and the United States Space Force Combat Forces Command (CFC) emblem. Combat Forces Command, with headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is a Field Command reporting to Headquarters, U.S. Space Force at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. CFC generates combat-ready space power for America. (U.S. Space Force video by Dave Grim)