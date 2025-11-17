Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron celebrate the Marine Corps 250th Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and their guests celebrate the Marine Corps 250th Birthday at the Greenville North Carolina Convention Center, Greenville, North Carolina, Nov. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)