    Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron celebrate the Marine Corps 250th Birthday

    GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and their guests celebrate the Marine Corps 250th Birthday at the Greenville North Carolina Convention Center, Greenville, North Carolina, Nov. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987098
    VIRIN: 251118-M-YV358-1003
    Filename: DOD_111390118
    Length: 00:06:32
    Location: GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron celebrate the Marine Corps 250th Birthday, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cherry Point
    legacy
    Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron
    USMCNews
    Marines
    Marine Corps 250th Birthday Ball

