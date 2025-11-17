U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, and their guests celebrate the Marine Corps 250th Birthday at the Greenville North Carolina Convention Center, Greenville, North Carolina, Nov. 18, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ceremony honors the history, legacy and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 16:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987098
|VIRIN:
|251118-M-YV358-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111390118
|Length:
|00:06:32
|Location:
|GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cherry Point Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron celebrate the Marine Corps 250th Birthday, by LCpl Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.