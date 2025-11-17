Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard’s polar icebreakers dock in Seattle for historic gathering

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Pacific Area Chief of Operations Capt. Brian Krautler addresses the media as the U.S. Coast Guard's three polar icebreakers – USCGC Healy (WAGB 20), USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10), and USCGC Storis (WAGB 21) – are docked together for the first time in Seattle, Nov. 13, 2025. The historic gathering offered an opportunity for media to see the nation’s polar fleet side-by-side and learn more about their critical missions and the importance of the Coast Guard’s polar icebreaker fleet in safeguarding U.S. interests in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987096
    VIRIN: 251113-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_111390034
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    icebreaker
    Polar Star
    Storis
    USCG PolarOps
    Healy
    Seattle

