U.S. Coast Guard’s polar icebreakers dock in Seattle for historic gathering

Coast Guard Pacific Area Chief of Operations Capt. Brian Krautler addresses the media as the U.S. Coast Guard's three polar icebreakers – USCGC Healy (WAGB 20), USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10), and USCGC Storis (WAGB 21) – are docked together for the first time in Seattle, Nov. 13, 2025. The historic gathering offered an opportunity for media to see the nation’s polar fleet side-by-side and learn more about their critical missions and the importance of the Coast Guard’s polar icebreaker fleet in safeguarding U.S. interests in the Arctic and Antarctic regions. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)