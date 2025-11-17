Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing's 250th Marine Corps Ball Video

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing's 250th Marine Corps Ball Video in San Diego California, Nov. 15, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Nan Yang)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987092
    VIRIN: 251115-M-YV233-1001
    Filename: DOD_111389971
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Marine Corps Ball
    Marine250

