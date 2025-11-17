U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve lunch to Airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 7, 2025. The services team is capable of providing nourishing meals to over a thousand Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987090
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-F3922-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111389817
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 169th Force Support Squadron Airmen prepare and serve lunch at the DFAC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.