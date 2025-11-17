Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Force Support Squadron Airmen prepare and serve lunch at the DFAC

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve lunch to Airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 7, 2025. The services team is capable of providing nourishing meals to over a thousand Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987090
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-F3922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111389817
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Swamp Fox
    Services Flight
    169th FSS
    Air National Guard

