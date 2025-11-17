169th Force Support Squadron Airmen prepare and serve lunch at the DFAC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Force Support Squadron prepare and serve lunch to Airmen of the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, June 7, 2025. The services team is capable of providing nourishing meals to over a thousand Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Julia Szoke)