    Coast Guard continues to break records, offloading over $362 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast District     

    Coast Guard Cutter Stone's crew sinks a suspected drug smuggling vessel approximately 250 miles off Ecuador, Sept. 11, 2025. Stone’s crew offloaded approximately 49,010 pounds of illicit narcotics worth more than $362 million at Port Everglades, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Cutter Stone's crew)

