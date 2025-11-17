Coast Guard continues to break records, offloading over $362 million in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Coast Guard Cutter Stone's crew interdicts a suspected drug smuggling vessel approximately 200 miles off the Galapagos Islands, Sept. 6, 2025. Stone’s crew offloaded approximately 49,010 pounds of illicit narcotics worth more than $362 million at Port Everglades, Florida, Nov. 19, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Cutter Stone's crew)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987085
|VIRIN:
|250906-G-G0107-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_111389771
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
