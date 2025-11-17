Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Brown Mic'd Up

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alex Cano 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Brown, acting commander of Task Force RedHand, visits Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 15:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987080
    VIRIN: 251119-A-SK939-9920
    Filename: DOD_111389563
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    DCSafe

