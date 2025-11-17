U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Brown, acting commander of Task Force RedHand, visits Soldiers supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Nov. 14, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters, and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 15:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987080
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-SK939-9920
|Filename:
|DOD_111389563
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Brown Mic'd Up, by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.