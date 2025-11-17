OO-ALC townhall Nov 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 6 Nov 25, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex Leadership Town Hall was conducted with Ms. Sandy Fitzgerald, Colonel Samuel Mink, and Chief Ryan Stocker – with special guest, Mr. Braxton Carter. The OO-ALC event covered: new introductions (to include the longest and shortest-tenured employees), Complex updates, several awards and an AFSC Time Capsule video. Video produced by Mr. Jim Campbell and the Maintenance Training Value Team.