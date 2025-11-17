Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OO-ALC townhall Nov 25

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw   

    Hill Air Force Base

    On 6 Nov 25, the Ogden Air Logistics Complex Leadership Town Hall was conducted with Ms. Sandy Fitzgerald, Colonel Samuel Mink, and Chief Ryan Stocker – with special guest, Mr. Braxton Carter. The OO-ALC event covered: new introductions (to include the longest and shortest-tenured employees), Complex updates, several awards and an AFSC Time Capsule video. Video produced by Mr. Jim Campbell and the Maintenance Training Value Team.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 987074
    VIRIN: 251119-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_111389437
    Length: 00:29:02
    Location: UTAH, US

    Hill Air Force Base
    OO-ALC

