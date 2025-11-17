Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSYWAR Underground-Episode 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sanders 

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    This is a podcast about all things Psychological Operations. Happenings in the Regiment, resources and more! In this episode, we're bringing you Doc Rob. Personality tests, team dynamics, laughs, and much more!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987071
    VIRIN: 251021-A-WE209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111389406
    Length: 00:43:51
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSYWAR Underground-Episode 2, by SSG Ashley Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PSYWAR Underground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download