This is a podcast about all things Psychological Operations. Happenings in the Regiment, resources and more! In this episode, we're bringing you Doc Rob. Personality tests, team dynamics, laughs, and much more!
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987071
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-WE209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111389406
|Length:
|00:43:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PSYWAR Underground-Episode 2, by SSG Ashley Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.