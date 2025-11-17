USAREUR-AF EBST 2025 Day 2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Participants navigate through the Iron Serpent exercise lane for Day 2 of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) European Best Sniper Team (EBST) Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually, builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)