    USAREUR-AF EBST 2025 Day 1 B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    Participants navigate through the Iron Serpent exercise lane during Day 1 of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) European Best Sniper Team (EBST) Competition at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Nov. 17, 2025. The USAREUR-AF EBST Competition held annually, builds military readiness through realistic and challenging training scenarios, fosters military partnership and esprit des corps, and promotes NATO interoperability with Allied and Partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

