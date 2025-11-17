Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Houston Ship Channel - Spillman Island and Barbours Cut Channel Update

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    This new work is part of Houston Ship Channel Segment 3 Barbours Cut Channel bulkhead walls. These combination walls are installed ahead of the impending widening of the Barbours Cut Channel which will allow a greater amount of ship traffic to navigate the channel. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987067
    VIRIN: 251105-A-ZS026-1543
    Filename: DOD_111389363
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Houston Ship Channel - Spillman Island and Barbours Cut Channel Update, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Houston Ship Channel Expansion Project
    Barbours Cut Channel
    Spillman Island

