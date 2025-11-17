Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th MDG Pulse Patient Advocate

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    SSgt. Jack Brown, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, explains what a patient advocate is at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 20, 2025. Patient advocates can resolve conflict between patients and medical staff when necessary. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathan Langston)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025
    97th AMW
    patient advocate
    97 MDG
    MDG Pulse

