    PSYWAR Underground-Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    10.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sanders 

    4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne)

    This is a podcast about all things Psychological Operations. Happenings in the Regiment, resources and more! In this episode, we sit down with Emma, the Community Resource Coordinator!

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987063
    VIRIN: 251009-A-WE209-1001
    Filename: DOD_111389330
    Length: 00:34:27
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PSYWAR Underground

