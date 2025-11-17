Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From ice to skies: Former Bruin hockey player takes to the skies with the 104th Fighter Wing

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    Former Boston Bruin Kevan Miller receives a civic-leader flight in an F-15D at the 104th Fighter Wing, Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, MA, July 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 10:40
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    TAGS

    Boston Bruins
    Massachussetts Air National Guard
    104th Figher Wing
    Air Force
    F15

