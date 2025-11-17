Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking Flight: 97th OSS Drone Program

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The 97th Operations Support Squadron launches a groundbreaking drone program at the Sooner Drop Zone on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2025. The drone program saved time and resources by providing aid in recovering parachutes used in airdrops from the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987057
    VIRIN: 251022-F-PG471-1001
    Filename: DOD_111389170
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Drone
    Training
    Airdrop

