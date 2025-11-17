Taking Flight: 97th OSS Drone Program

The 97th Operations Support Squadron launches a groundbreaking drone program at the Sooner Drop Zone on Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 31, 2025. The drone program saved time and resources by providing aid in recovering parachutes used in airdrops from the U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright)
10.31.2025
11.19.2025
|Video Productions
|987057
|251022-F-PG471-1001
|DOD_111389170
|00:01:23
ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
