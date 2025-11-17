Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Analyzing a Resume Using an Online Tool

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of Labor

    Video providing an explanation and example of how to scan a resume with an online applicant tracking system tool as part of the curriculum for DOL VETS TAP Employment Workshops.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 09:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987056
    VIRIN: 251113-D-D0443-1483
    Filename: DOD_111389165
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Analyzing a Resume Using an Online Tool, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TAP
    Transition Assistance Program
    Employment
    VETS
    DOL VETS
    Employment Workshop
    EW 6.0
    Resume Scan
    DOL EW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download