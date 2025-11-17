Federal Hiring and Veterans’ Preference

Video providing basics on federal hiring, veterans’ preferences, and special hiring authorities as part of the curriculum for DOL VETS TAP Employment Workshops.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 09:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987054
|VIRIN:
|251113-D-D0443-2970
|Filename:
|DOD_111389135
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
