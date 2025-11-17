Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy 250th Birthday, #ArmyNavy2025 Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Video by Matthew Jones 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Capt. Andrew Oswald and Senior Chief Adam Waddell of NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support deliver a shoutout in honor of the 250th birthday of the U.S. Navy and #ArmyNavy2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 09:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987053
    VIRIN: 250904-D-N1901-9998
    Filename: DOD_111389130
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy 250th Birthday, #ArmyNavy2025 Shoutout, by Matthew Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy250
    USNavy250
    #ArmyNavy2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download