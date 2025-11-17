Sgt. Ezequiel Andujar, Sgt. Raymond Patterson, Spc. Taqouya Young, and Spc. Omar Urbieta wish family back home a Happy Thanksgiving, and send holiday greetings from Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 10:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987048
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-GW687-2819
|Filename:
|DOD_111389089
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings from Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
