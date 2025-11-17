U.S. Ambassador To NATO Views Army Drone Countering Capabilities on the Eastern Flank

The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, visits U.S. Army V Corps and NATO Soldiers to view demonstrations of Project Flytrap July 29, 2025, Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The project consists of a series of C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Ariel System) training events conducted by Soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. to test and modernize new technologies and tactics. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987042
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-EE340-1001
|PIN:
|100001
|Filename:
|DOD_111389001
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
