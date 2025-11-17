Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Ambassador To NATO Views Army Drone Countering Capabilities on the Eastern Flank

    POLAND

    07.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Devin Klecan 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    The Permanent Representative of The United States to NATO, Ambassador Matthew G. Whitaker, visits U.S. Army V Corps and NATO Soldiers to view demonstrations of Project Flytrap July 29, 2025, Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland. The project consists of a series of C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Ariel System) training events conducted by Soldiers from the U.S. and U.K. to test and modernize new technologies and tactics. Results from Project Flytrap will inform the way the U.S., Allies and partners fight on the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devin Klecan)

    Location: PL

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEuropeAfrica
    NATO
    Project Flytrap

