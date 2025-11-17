NMCB 11 Tactical Unit Leaders Course - Ground Fighting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



GULFPORT, Ms. (Oct. 23, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 participate in the Tactical Unit Leaders Course ground fighting portion of training onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Ms., Oct. 23, 2025. NMCB 11 is conducting homeport operations during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). NMCB 11 is assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)