    NMCB 11 Tactical Unit Leaders Course - Ground Fighting

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    GULFPORT, Ms. (Oct. 23, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 participate in the Tactical Unit Leaders Course ground fighting portion of training onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Ms., Oct. 23, 2025. NMCB 11 is conducting homeport operations during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). NMCB 11 is assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987038
    VIRIN: 251023-N-JQ001-1002
    Filename: DOD_111388967
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, NMCB 11 Tactical Unit Leaders Course - Ground Fighting, by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCMAP
    readiness
    warfighting
    Seabees

