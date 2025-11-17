GULFPORT, Ms. (Oct. 23, 2025) - U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 participate in the Tactical Unit Leaders Course ground fighting portion of training onboard Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Ms., Oct. 23, 2025. NMCB 11 is conducting homeport operations during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). NMCB 11 is assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Miss. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 08:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987038
|VIRIN:
|251023-N-JQ001-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111388967
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NMCB 11 Tactical Unit Leaders Course - Ground Fighting, by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
