    Buffalo South Breakwater B-Roll Package

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is repairing the Buffalo South Breakwater, a crucial structure for navigation in Buffalo Harbor, which was severely damaged by winter weather in 2022 and 2023, Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025. This repair work is vital for ensuring safe harbor access for commercial ships, while also protecting recreational sites like Buffalo Harbor State Park and Gallagher Beach from the harsh waves and weather of the Great Lakes (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987034
    VIRIN: 251110-A-FB511-7591
    Filename: DOD_111388935
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buffalo South Breakwater B-Roll Package, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Corps of Engineers Working on Critical Repairs to Buffalo Breakwater

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo South Breakwater

