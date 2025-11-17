Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Unit Charleston. 100 Percent Mission Success. Zero Compromise.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Unit Charleston provides receipt, storage, and issue of ordnance that support Maritime Prepositioning Force missions from the Joint Base Charleston - Naval Weapons Station, South Carolina, Sept. 10, 2025. NMC Atlantic Unit Charleston has supported 72 joint and multinational exercises, successfully maintained 2,419 explosive line items, and achieved 100 percent mission execution effectiveness in support of program, fleet, joint and multinational exercise events. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 08:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987029
    VIRIN: 250910-F-RS563-7919
    Filename: DOD_111388897
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Unit Charleston. 100 Percent Mission Success. Zero Compromise., by A1C Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Munitions Command

