Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Unit Charleston. 100 Percent Mission Success. Zero Compromise.

U.S. Navy Munitions Command Atlantic Unit Charleston provides receipt, storage, and issue of ordnance that support Maritime Prepositioning Force missions from the Joint Base Charleston - Naval Weapons Station, South Carolina, Sept. 10, 2025. NMC Atlantic Unit Charleston has supported 72 joint and multinational exercises, successfully maintained 2,419 explosive line items, and achieved 100 percent mission execution effectiveness in support of program, fleet, joint and multinational exercise events. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Nahaku Takahashi)