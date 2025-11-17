The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducted their annual Rucksgiving physical training event on 13 Nov., 2026, on Caserma Ederle, IT. The Rucksgiving event is a road march in which Soldiers will donate food items at the completion of the ruck march. The proceeds will go to Soldier's families and the local community who might be in need this holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 07:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987027
|VIRIN:
|251113-A-FG870-3895
|Filename:
|DOD_111388889
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 207th MIB-T Rucksgiving 2025 InFocus, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
