207th MIB-T Rucksgiving 2025 InFocus

The 207th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater conducted their annual Rucksgiving physical training event on 13 Nov., 2026, on Caserma Ederle, IT. The Rucksgiving event is a road march in which Soldiers will donate food items at the completion of the ruck march. The proceeds will go to Soldier's families and the local community who might be in need this holiday season. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)