Clean Copy of Monte Berico Cleanup

Clean Copy of U.S. Army Garrison-Italy conducted an area beautification event with the Alpini on 20 August, 2025 at Monte Berico, Vicenza, IT. The joint event was to display solidarity with our Italian counterparts which underlines our partnership with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 07:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987025
|VIRIN:
|250830-A-FG870-1031
|Filename:
|DOD_111388879
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
