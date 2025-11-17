Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monte Berico Cleanup

    VICENZA, ITALY

    08.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Garrison-Italy conducted an area beautification event with the Alpini on 20 August, 2025 at Monte Berico, Vicenza, IT. The joint event was to display solidarity with our Italian counterparts which underlines our partnership with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 07:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987024
    VIRIN: 250830-A-FG870-3297
    Filename: DOD_111388877
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monte Berico Cleanup, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carabineiri
    Vicenza
    Alpini
    SETAF AF
    USAG - Italy
    Monte Berico

