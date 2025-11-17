Monte Berico Cleanup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison-Italy conducted an area beautification event with the Alpini on 20 August, 2025 at Monte Berico, Vicenza, IT. The joint event was to display solidarity with our Italian counterparts which underlines our partnership with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White).