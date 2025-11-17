Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diana Baliatico, Holiday Greeting

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Diana Baliatico wishes family back home a happy Thanksgiving while deployed to the middle east Nov. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 05:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 987016
    VIRIN: 251118-Z-YH622-1002
    Filename: DOD_111388813
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diana Baliatico, Holiday Greeting, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

