U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Hatter wishes family back home a happy Thanksgiving while deployed to the middle east Nov. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 05:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|987014
|VIRIN:
|251118-Z-YH622-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111388811
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joshua Hatter, Holiday Greeting, by SrA Nathan Wingate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.