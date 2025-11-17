Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Infocus Florence American Cemetery host Veteran's Day Ceremony

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    11.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Florence American Cemetery and Memorial hosted a Veteran's Day ceremony commemorating over 4000 World War Two American Soldiers buried at the site located near Florence, Italy, on Nov. 11, 2025. The cemetery was dedicated in 1960 and covers 70 Acres, and is one of the two American cemeteries located in Italy, The ceremony featured Italian and U.S. dignitaries along with living family members of the buried Soldiers, who came to pay their respects and honor the sacrifices the Soldiers made. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 05:25
    Location: FLORENCE, IT

