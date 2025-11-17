Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.02.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Greetings from Kaiserslautern! Your 7th Mission Support Command Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major are proud to say hello and connect with the formation across Europe.

    As they continue meeting with units and leaders, they are excited to share their vision for the 7th MSC — strengthening readiness, empowering our teams, and ensuring we remain Forward and Ready wherever duty calls.

