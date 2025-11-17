video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Greetings from Kaiserslautern! Your 7th Mission Support Command Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major are proud to say hello and connect with the formation across Europe.



As they continue meeting with units and leaders, they are excited to share their vision for the 7th MSC — strengthening readiness, empowering our teams, and ensuring we remain Forward and Ready wherever duty calls.