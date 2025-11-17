From growing up in a war-torn country to building a new life in the Army, SSG Nikic’s journey is one of resilience, gratitude, and grit.
Watch as he shares how service changed his life — and how he now uses his experiences to lead others.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 04:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987004
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-GP059-3430
|Filename:
|DOD_111388768
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Mario Nikic, by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
