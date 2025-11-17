Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff Sgt. Mario Nikic

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    7th Mission Support Command

    From growing up in a war-torn country to building a new life in the Army, SSG Nikic’s journey is one of resilience, gratitude, and grit.
    Watch as he shares how service changed his life — and how he now uses his experiences to lead others.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 04:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987004
    VIRIN: 251118-A-GP059-3430
    Filename: DOD_111388768
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

