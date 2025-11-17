Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explore Europe - Etna, Sicily

    ITALY

    10.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    AFN Sigonella

    ETNA, Sicily (Oct. 26, 2025) A video highlights a hike up Mount Etna, Sicily, offered by Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella for servicemembers, families and DoD civilians stationed at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 02:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986997
    VIRIN: 251026-N-EH998-1001
    Filename: DOD_111388678
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, Explore Europe - Etna, Sicily, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN, MWR, MOUNT ETNA, HIKE

