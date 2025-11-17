Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Day in the Life: Dirtboys

    JAPAN

    11.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    On this AFN Day in the Life, SrA Kody Kross and SrA Joseph Miller, dirtboys in Pavements and Construction Equipment with the 374th Civil Engineering Squadron, talk about an average duty day on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 01:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986966
    VIRIN: 251106-F-HI767-9341
    Filename: DOD_111388333
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Day in the Life: Dirtboys, by A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

