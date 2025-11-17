11th ATF Participates in UFS25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 11th Air Task force participated in Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, here is a wrap up video during the course of the exercise at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)