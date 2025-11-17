11th ATF Participates in UFS25

The 11th Air Task force participated in Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, here is a wrap up video during the course of the exercise at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|09.17.2025
|11.18.2025 19:33
|Package
|986962
|250918-F-NC038-2312
|DOD_111388234
|00:01:23
|KR
|0
|0
