    11th ATF Participates in UFS25

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    The 11th Air Task force participated in Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, here is a wrap up video during the course of the exercise at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 18, 2025. UFS 25 serves as a regular exercise between the ROK and the U.S., ensuring constant preparedness for military forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 19:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986962
    VIRIN: 250918-F-NC038-2312
    Filename: DOD_111388234
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th ATF Participates in UFS25, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11th ATF
    11th CABS

