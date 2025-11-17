Marc Manalac, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) assistant director at Camp Humphreys, speaks with Spc. Joshua Holladay, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2025. During the interview, Manalac discussed services and degrees available through ERAU. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 20:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986960
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-LK801-2860
|Filename:
|DOD_111388158
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Radio Around the Region: ERAU Assistance Director, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.