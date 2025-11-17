Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region: ERAU Assistance Director

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    AFN Humphreys

    Marc Manalac, the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) assistant director at Camp Humphreys, speaks with Spc. Joshua Holladay, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2025. During the interview, Manalac discussed services and degrees available through ERAU. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 20:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986960
    VIRIN: 251114-F-LK801-2860
    Filename: DOD_111388158
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region: ERAU Assistance Director, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ERAU
    school
    Army
    Education
    college

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download