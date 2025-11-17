Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools celebrates the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

    CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorge Rosales and Sgt. Alex Fairchild

    Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools recite the Marines' Hymn to celebrate the 250th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, Nov. 12, 2025. For 250 years, Marines have carried our Corps’ legacy in every clime and place, and at Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, the legacy is passed on each day as instructors teach, mentor, and shape the next generation of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jorge Rosales and Sgt. Alex Fairchild)

    (This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence from Adobe Firefly, to enhance historical storytelling. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.) (This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Starlight (Cinematic) by Nico Maximilian / Composer / stock.adobe.com, and Hollywood Movie Trailer Powerful by Tansa / stock.adobe.com)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 17:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986957
    VIRIN: 251112-M-M0301-1001
    PIN: 251112
    Filename: DOD_111387783
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: CAMP JOHNSON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools celebrates the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, by SSgt Jorge Rosales and Sgt Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

