Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools celebrates the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools recite the Marines' Hymn to celebrate the 250th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Camp Gilbert H. Johnson, North Carolina, Nov. 12, 2025. For 250 years, Marines have carried our Corps’ legacy in every clime and place, and at Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, the legacy is passed on each day as instructors teach, mentor, and shape the next generation of Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Jorge Rosales and Sgt. Alex Fairchild)



(This product includes elements generated by artificial intelligence from Adobe Firefly, to enhance historical storytelling. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOW personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOW policies and guidance.) (This video contains music from a USMC licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Starlight (Cinematic) by Nico Maximilian / Composer / stock.adobe.com, and Hollywood Movie Trailer Powerful by Tansa / stock.adobe.com)