U.S. Army Combat Medic Specialists assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct emergency service training at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025. The soldiers received training through the Carolina Medical Education Immersion Center (MEdIC) partnership. The focus of Carolina MEdIC is to enhance trauma care skills for military medical personnel.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 18:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986956
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-VW983-9660
|Filename:
|DOD_111387782
|Length:
|00:04:44
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 44th Medical Brigade and Carolina MEdIC: B-Roll, by SGT Hermon Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.