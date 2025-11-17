Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44th Medical Brigade and Carolina MEdIC: B-Roll

    FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hermon Whaley 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Combat Medic Specialists assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps, conduct emergency service training at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025. The soldiers received training through the Carolina Medical Education Immersion Center (MEdIC) partnership. The focus of Carolina MEdIC is to enhance trauma care skills for military medical personnel.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 18:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986956
    VIRIN: 251118-A-VW983-9660
    Filename: DOD_111387782
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th Medical Brigade and Carolina MEdIC: B-Roll, by SGT Hermon Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XVIII Airbone Corps
    44th Medical Brigade
    combat medic
    UNC Hospital Chapel Hill

