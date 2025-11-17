Talking Ship: Episode Three

It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, Code 900B Production Workforce Development and Resource Manager John Rowe shouts out Code 970 Shop 64 Workleader Julien Kight Jr., who was recognized by their teammates for their outstanding leadership and dedication to being the best they can be. Great job!
Filmed and Edited by Dave Pastoriza, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)
|11.18.2025
Date Posted: 11.18.2025
|Series
|986954
|251118-N-N2259-1792
|DOD_111387767
|00:00:18
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
