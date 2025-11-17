Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talking Ship: Episode Three

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, Code 900B Production Workforce Development and Resource Manager John Rowe shouts out Code 970 Shop 64 Workleader Julien Kight Jr., who was recognized by their teammates for their outstanding leadership and dedication to being the best they can be. Great job!

    Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.

    Filmed and Edited by Dave Pastoriza, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)

    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

