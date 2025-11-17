Talking Ship: Episode Three

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. It’s time for Talking Ship, a series brought to you by our Norfolk Naval Shipyard Production shipmates to showcase some good-to-know information regarding what the shipyard offers for its workforce. In this episode, Code 900B Production Workforce Development and Resource Manager John Rowe shouts out Code 970 Shop 64 Workleader Julien Kight Jr., who was recognized by their teammates for their outstanding leadership and dedication to being the best they can be. Great job!



Share your ideas for what you think we should showcase next at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAANAAR5SKq5URDdEWTkxOUg1OFYyNVZGMVo5QkVGN01PQi4u&origin=QRCode.



Filmed and Edited by Dave Pastoriza, Videographer, Corporate Instructional Design Center (Code 1571)