Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam serves as Launch Pad for JPMRC 26-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986951" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES 11.18.2025 Courtesy Video 15th Wing

Total Force Airmen from Active Duty, Hawaii Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve supported mass airlift operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-01 from Nov. 4–15, 2025. Participants worked together to support two Joint Forcible Entry operations, Integrated Combat Turns, Survival Escape Resistance and Evasion training and additional mobility requirements throughout the exercise. Airmen from the 15th Wing, 154th Wing and 446th Airlift Wing operated C-17 Globemaster IIIs to transport U.S. Army equipment and passengers from the 11th Airborne Division, entailing the simulated seizure of airfields in Hawaii and Alaska. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier, Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker, Senior Airman Mark Sulaica and Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)