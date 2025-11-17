Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam serves as Launch Pad for JPMRC 26-01

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Courtesy Video

    15th Wing

    Total Force Airmen from Active Duty, Hawaii Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve supported mass airlift operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 26-01 from Nov. 4–15, 2025. Participants worked together to support two Joint Forcible Entry operations, Integrated Combat Turns, Survival Escape Resistance and Evasion training and additional mobility requirements throughout the exercise. Airmen from the 15th Wing, 154th Wing and 446th Airlift Wing operated C-17 Globemaster IIIs to transport U.S. Army equipment and passengers from the 11th Airborne Division, entailing the simulated seizure of airfields in Hawaii and Alaska. Exercise JPMRC 26-01 is a large-scale joint and multinational exercise designed to train units and leaders in the region’s complex and austere jungle, arctic, and archipelago environments, replicating real-world conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier, Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker, Senior Airman Mark Sulaica and Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 17:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986951
    VIRIN: 251118-F-F3710-1236
    Filename: DOD_111387761
    Length: 00:05:38
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    154th Wing
    15th Wing
    JPMRC2601

