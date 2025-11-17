Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lejeune High School B-Roll

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Lejeune High School is located on Stone Street, Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, Nov. 12, 2025. It is one of the seven schools in the Camp Lejeune Dependent Schools. This footage contributes to the historical archive of the base. (U.S. Marine Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986943
    VIRIN: 251112-M-NE316-1001
    Filename: DOD_111387600
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lejeune High School B-Roll, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHS
    Camp Lejeune Highschool
    USMC

