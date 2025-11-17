video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division participate in a nighttime Long Range Maritime Air Assault Mission as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center(JPMRC) rotation 26-01 on Ford Island, Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2025. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Justin Hicks)