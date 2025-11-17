Service members assigned to the Joint Communication Support Element and the 6th Communications Squadron participate in Exercise Noble Skywave at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Noble Skywave is an annual, Canadian-led global competition, primarily for military units, to test and improve their proficiency in using high-frequency (HF) radio technology. The teams earn points for establishing contacts, the distance of those contacts and the HF protocols they use. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 15:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986934
|VIRIN:
|251022-F-PV508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111387499
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JCSE and 6th CS Execute Noble Skywave, by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.