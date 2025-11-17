JCSE and 6th CS Execute Noble Skywave

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members assigned to the Joint Communication Support Element and the 6th Communications Squadron participate in Exercise Noble Skywave at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Noble Skywave is an annual, Canadian-led global competition, primarily for military units, to test and improve their proficiency in using high-frequency (HF) radio technology. The teams earn points for establishing contacts, the distance of those contacts and the HF protocols they use. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)