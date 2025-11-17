Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JCSE and 6th CS Execute Noble Skywave

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Service members assigned to the Joint Communication Support Element and the 6th Communications Squadron participate in Exercise Noble Skywave at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 22, 2025. Noble Skywave is an annual, Canadian-led global competition, primarily for military units, to test and improve their proficiency in using high-frequency (HF) radio technology. The teams earn points for establishing contacts, the distance of those contacts and the HF protocols they use. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Autumn Lindor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986934
    VIRIN: 251022-F-PV508-1001
    Filename: DOD_111387499
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JCSE and 6th CS Execute Noble Skywave, by A1C Autumn Lindor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise Noble Skywave

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download