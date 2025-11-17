The 32nd Infantry Division’s Nightmare: The Battle of Buna

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army’s return to the offensive in the Pacific Theater occurred at the Battle of Buna. On that battlefield in New Guinea from 16 November 1942 until 22 January 1943, the untested 32nd Infantry Division fought alongside elements of the Australian Army’s 7th Division against well-prepared elements of the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy. A nightmare unfolded for the Americans as they fought both the Japanese and the jungle. Interviews and oral histories retrace the experiences of the soldiers of 32 ID from its Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard origins, to Pearl Harbor, to training for war, and then to the battlefield. This documentary covers U.S. Army doctrine found in ATP 3-90- 98 Jungle Operations.