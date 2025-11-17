Drone footage of officer housing being demolished on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 13, 2025. Due to damages sustained during Hurricane Florence, a section of officer housing is being demolished due to safety concerns. This footage contributes to the historical archive of the base. (U.S. Marine Video by Cpl. Daniela Chicas Torres)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986930
|VIRIN:
|251113-M-NE316-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111387451
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Officer Housing Demolition Drone Footage, by Cpl Daniela Chicas Torres, identified by DVIDS
