    Double Eagle Fitness B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Double Eagle Fitness Challenge is an Army Reserve initiative to strengthen our formations ensuring our entire force remains combat ready. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986928
    VIRIN: 251107-A-VC966-3034
    Filename: DOD_111387378
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Double Eagle Fitness B-Roll, by SGT Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

