Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 250th Birthday | Fitness Challenge B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Army’s 250th Birthday fitness competition in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986926
    VIRIN: 250614-A-VC966-9313
    Filename: DOD_111387351
    Length: 00:05:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday | Fitness Challenge B-Roll, by SGT Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fitness Challenge
    Army250 #Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download