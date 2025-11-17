Houston Ship Channel - Spillman Island and Barbours Cut Channel Update

This new work is part of Houston Ship Channel Segment 3 Barbours Cut Channel bulkhead walls. These combination walls are installed ahead of the impending widening of the Barbour’s Cut Channel which will allow a greater amount of ship traffic to navigate the channel. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 15:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
