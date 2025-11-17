Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Long Range Maritime Air Assault

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division participate in a nighttime Long Range Maritime Air Assault Mission as part of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center(JPMRC) rotation 26-01 on Ford Island, Hawaii, Nov. 6, 2025. The exercise underscores the U.S. Army’s commitment to ensuring regional security and strengthening partnerships in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Justin Hicks)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986923
    VIRIN: 251106-A-PJ082-4144
    Filename: DOD_111387301
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, US

    JPMRC2601

